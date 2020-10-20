1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0088262042 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMT = 113.299 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
TMT
|1 MRO
|0.0088262 TMT
|5 MRO
|0.044131 TMT
|10 MRO
|0.088262 TMT
|25 MRO
|0.220655 TMT
|50 MRO
|0.44131 TMT
|100 MRO
|0.88262 TMT
|500 MRO
|4.4131 TMT
|1,000 MRO
|8.8262 TMT
|5,000 MRO
|44.131 TMT
|10,000 MRO
|88.262 TMT
1 MRO = 0 TMT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.089709
|0.089709
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.088019
|0.086955
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.088882
|0.088400
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.More Turkmenistani Manat info
