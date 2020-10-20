1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.022106694 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 45.2352 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.022106694 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 45.2352 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
SVC
|1 MRO
|0.0221067 SVC
|5 MRO
|0.110533 SVC
|10 MRO
|0.221067 SVC
|25 MRO
|0.552667 SVC
|50 MRO
|1.10533 SVC
|100 MRO
|2.21067 SVC
|500 MRO
|11.0533 SVC
|1,000 MRO
|22.1067 SVC
|5,000 MRO
|110.533 SVC
|10,000 MRO
|221.067 SVC
1 MRO = 0 SVC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22404
|0.22404
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21990
|0.21779
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.22204
|0.22100
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings