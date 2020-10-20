1 MRO to SVC - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Salvadoran Colones

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.022106694 Salvadoran Colones

1 SVC = 45.2352 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Salvadoran Colon conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:39 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Salvadoran Colon

mro
MRO
svc
SVC
1 MRO0.0221067 SVC
5 MRO0.110533 SVC
10 MRO0.221067 SVC
25 MRO0.552667 SVC
50 MRO1.10533 SVC
100 MRO2.21067 SVC
500 MRO11.0533 SVC
1,000 MRO22.1067 SVC
5,000 MRO110.533 SVC
10,000 MRO221.067 SVC

Convert Salvadoran Colon to Mauritanian Ouguiya

svc
SVC
mro
MRO
1 SVC45.2352 MRO
5 SVC226.176 MRO
10 SVC452.352 MRO
25 SVC1,130.88 MRO
50 SVC2,261.76 MRO
100 SVC4,523.52 MRO
500 SVC22,617.6 MRO
1,000 SVC45,235.2 MRO
5,000 SVC226,176 MRO
10,000 SVC452,352 MRO

MRO to SVC Chart

1 MRO = 0 SVC

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Salvadoran Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.224040.22404
Low
0.219900.21779
Average
0.222040.22100
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

