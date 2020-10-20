1 MRO to SRD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Surinamese Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.07688429 Surinamese Dollars

1 SRD = 13.0066 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Surinamese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:38 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Surinamese Dollar

mro
MRO
srd
SRD
1 MRO0.0768843 SRD
5 MRO0.384421 SRD
10 MRO0.768843 SRD
25 MRO1.92211 SRD
50 MRO3.84421 SRD
100 MRO7.68843 SRD
500 MRO38.4421 SRD
1,000 MRO76.8843 SRD
5,000 MRO384.421 SRD
10,000 MRO768.843 SRD

Convert Surinamese Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

srd
SRD
mro
MRO
1 SRD13.0066 MRO
5 SRD65.0328 MRO
10 SRD130.066 MRO
25 SRD325.164 MRO
50 SRD650.328 MRO
100 SRD1,300.66 MRO
500 SRD6,503.28 MRO
1,000 SRD13,006.6 MRO
5,000 SRD65,032.8 MRO
10,000 SRD130,066 MRO

MRO to SRD Chart

1 MRO = 0 SRD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Surinamese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.822880.88652
Low
0.768690.76869
Average
0.796290.82838
Volatility
1.89%2.06%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

srd

SRD - Surinamese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.

