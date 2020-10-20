1 MRO to SOS - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Somali Shillings

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

1.4379097 Somali Shillings

1 SOS = 0.695454 MRO

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Somali Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:38 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Somali Shilling

mro
MRO
sos
SOS
1 MRO1.43791 SOS
5 MRO7.18955 SOS
10 MRO14.3791 SOS
25 MRO35.9477 SOS
50 MRO71.8955 SOS
100 MRO143.791 SOS
500 MRO718.955 SOS
1,000 MRO1,437.91 SOS
5,000 MRO7,189.55 SOS
10,000 MRO14,379.1 SOS

Convert Somali Shilling to Mauritanian Ouguiya

sos
SOS
mro
MRO
1 SOS0.695454 MRO
5 SOS3.47727 MRO
10 SOS6.95454 MRO
25 SOS17.3863 MRO
50 SOS34.7727 MRO
100 SOS69.5454 MRO
500 SOS347.727 MRO
1,000 SOS695.454 MRO
5,000 SOS3,477.27 MRO
10,000 SOS6,954.54 MRO

MRO to SOS Chart

1 MRO = 0 SOS

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Somali Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
14.68114.681
Low
14.34814.178
Average
14.48114.413
Volatility
0.54%0.43%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

sos

SOS - Somali Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somali Shillings is SOS. The currency symbol is S.

, ratings