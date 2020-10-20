1 MRO to SLE - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Sierra Leonean Leones

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.05688651 Sierra Leonean Leones

1 SLE = 17.5789 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sierra Leonean Leone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:38 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sierra Leonean Leone

1 MRO0.0568865 SLE
5 MRO0.284433 SLE
10 MRO0.568865 SLE
25 MRO1.42216 SLE
50 MRO2.84433 SLE
100 MRO5.68865 SLE
500 MRO28.4433 SLE
1,000 MRO56.8865 SLE
5,000 MRO284.433 SLE
10,000 MRO568.865 SLE

Convert Sierra Leonean Leone to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 SLE17.5789 MRO
5 SLE87.8943 MRO
10 SLE175.789 MRO
25 SLE439.472 MRO
50 SLE878.943 MRO
100 SLE1,757.89 MRO
500 SLE8,789.43 MRO
1,000 SLE17,578.9 MRO
5,000 SLE87,894.3 MRO
10,000 SLE175,789 MRO

MRO to SLE Chart

1 MRO = 0 SLE

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sierra Leonean Leone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.577110.58443
Low
0.565590.56163
Average
0.571210.57160
Volatility
0.64%0.85%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLE to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.

, ratings