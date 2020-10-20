1 MRO to SKK - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Slovak Koruny

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.070306845 Slovak Koruny

1 SKK = 14.2234 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

SKK replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Slovak Koruna conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:38 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Slovak Koruna

mro
MRO
skk
SKK
1 MRO0.0703068 SKK
5 MRO0.351534 SKK
10 MRO0.703068 SKK
25 MRO1.75767 SKK
50 MRO3.51534 SKK
100 MRO7.03068 SKK
500 MRO35.1534 SKK
1,000 MRO70.3068 SKK
5,000 MRO351.534 SKK
10,000 MRO703.068 SKK

Convert Slovak Koruna to Mauritanian Ouguiya

skk
SKK
mro
MRO
1 SKK14.2234 MRO
5 SKK71.1168 MRO
10 SKK142.234 MRO
25 SKK355.584 MRO
50 SKK711.168 MRO
100 SKK1,422.34 MRO
500 SKK7,111.68 MRO
1,000 SKK14,223.4 MRO
5,000 SKK71,116.8 MRO
10,000 SKK142,234 MRO

MRO to SKK Chart

1 MRO = 0 SKK

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Slovak Koruna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

skk

SKK - Slovak Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovak Koruna exchange rate is the SKK to USD rate. The currency code for Slovak Koruny is SKK.

, ratings