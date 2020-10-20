1 MRO to SHP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Saint Helenian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0019777112 Saint Helenian Pounds

1 SHP = 505.635 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Saint Helenian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:38 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Saint Helenian Pound

mro
MRO
shp
SHP
1 MRO0.00197771 SHP
5 MRO0.00988856 SHP
10 MRO0.0197771 SHP
25 MRO0.0494428 SHP
50 MRO0.0988856 SHP
100 MRO0.197771 SHP
500 MRO0.988856 SHP
1,000 MRO1.97771 SHP
5,000 MRO9.88856 SHP
10,000 MRO19.7771 SHP

Convert Saint Helenian Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

shp
SHP
mro
MRO
1 SHP505.635 MRO
5 SHP2,528.18 MRO
10 SHP5,056.35 MRO
25 SHP12,640.9 MRO
50 SHP25,281.8 MRO
100 SHP50,563.5 MRO
500 SHP252,818 MRO
1,000 SHP505,635 MRO
5,000 SHP2,528,180 MRO
10,000 SHP5,056,350 MRO

MRO to SHP Chart

1 MRO = 0 SHP

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Saint Helenian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0201340.020456
Low
0.0197660.019754
Average
0.0199760.020013
Volatility
0.54%0.58%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

More Saint Helenian Pound info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings