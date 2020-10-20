1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0019777112 Saint Helenian Pounds
1 SHP = 505.635 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0019777112 Saint Helenian Pounds
1 SHP = 505.635 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
SHP
|1 MRO
|0.00197771 SHP
|5 MRO
|0.00988856 SHP
|10 MRO
|0.0197771 SHP
|25 MRO
|0.0494428 SHP
|50 MRO
|0.0988856 SHP
|100 MRO
|0.197771 SHP
|500 MRO
|0.988856 SHP
|1,000 MRO
|1.97771 SHP
|5,000 MRO
|9.88856 SHP
|10,000 MRO
|19.7771 SHP
1 MRO = 0 SHP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020134
|0.020456
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.019766
|0.019754
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.019976
|0.020013
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.More Saint Helenian Pound info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings