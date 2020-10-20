1 MRO to SDD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Sudanese Dinars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

151.96031 Sudanese Dinars

1 SDD = 0.00658067 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

SDD replaced by SDG

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sudanese Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:37 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sudanese Dinar

mro
MRO
sdd
SDD
1 MRO151.96 SDD
5 MRO759.802 SDD
10 MRO1,519.6 SDD
25 MRO3,799.01 SDD
50 MRO7,598.02 SDD
100 MRO15,196 SDD
500 MRO75,980.2 SDD
1,000 MRO151,960 SDD
5,000 MRO759,802 SDD
10,000 MRO1,519,600 SDD

Convert Sudanese Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

sdd
SDD
mro
MRO
1 SDD0.00658067 MRO
5 SDD0.0329033 MRO
10 SDD0.0658067 MRO
25 SDD0.164517 MRO
50 SDD0.329033 MRO
100 SDD0.658067 MRO
500 SDD3.29033 MRO
1,000 SDD6.58067 MRO
5,000 SDD32.9033 MRO
10,000 SDD65.8067 MRO

MRO to SDD Chart

1 MRO = 0 SDD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sudanese Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
15.32815.328
Low
14.80714.363
Average
15.08215.005
Volatility
1.08%1.02%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

sdd

SDD - Sudanese Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.

, ratings