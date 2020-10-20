1 MRO to RWF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Rwandan Francs

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

3.3151114 Rwandan Francs

1 RWF = 0.301649 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Rwandan Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:37 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Rwandan Franc

mro
MRO
rwf
RWF
1 MRO3.31511 RWF
5 MRO16.5756 RWF
10 MRO33.1511 RWF
25 MRO82.8778 RWF
50 MRO165.756 RWF
100 MRO331.511 RWF
500 MRO1,657.56 RWF
1,000 MRO3,315.11 RWF
5,000 MRO16,575.6 RWF
10,000 MRO33,151.1 RWF

Convert Rwandan Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

rwf
RWF
mro
MRO
1 RWF0.301649 MRO
5 RWF1.50824 MRO
10 RWF3.01649 MRO
25 RWF7.54122 MRO
50 RWF15.0824 MRO
100 RWF30.1649 MRO
500 RWF150.824 MRO
1,000 RWF301.649 MRO
5,000 RWF1,508.24 MRO
10,000 RWF3,016.49 MRO

MRO to RWF Chart

1 MRO = 0 RWF

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Rwandan Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
33.66333.663
Low
32.84532.162
Average
33.27532.844
Volatility
0.86%0.67%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

rwf

RWF - Rwandan Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.

, ratings