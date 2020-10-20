1 MRO to RSD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Serbian Dinars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.27374826 Serbian Dinars

1 RSD = 3.65299 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Serbian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:37 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Serbian Dinar

mro
MRO
rsd
RSD
1 MRO0.273748 RSD
5 MRO1.36874 RSD
10 MRO2.73748 RSD
25 MRO6.84371 RSD
50 MRO13.6874 RSD
100 MRO27.3748 RSD
500 MRO136.874 RSD
1,000 MRO273.748 RSD
5,000 MRO1,368.74 RSD
10,000 MRO2,737.48 RSD

Convert Serbian Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

rsd
RSD
mro
MRO
1 RSD3.65299 MRO
5 RSD18.265 MRO
10 RSD36.5299 MRO
25 RSD91.3248 MRO
50 RSD182.65 MRO
100 RSD365.299 MRO
500 RSD1,826.5 MRO
1,000 RSD3,652.99 MRO
5,000 RSD18,265 MRO
10,000 RSD36,529.9 MRO

MRO to RSD Chart

1 MRO = 0 RSD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Serbian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.78572.7857
Low
2.71832.7051
Average
2.76182.7479
Volatility
0.57%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

rsd

RSD - Serbian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..

