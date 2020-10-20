1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.27374826 Serbian Dinars
1 RSD = 3.65299 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
RSD
|1 MRO
|0.273748 RSD
|5 MRO
|1.36874 RSD
|10 MRO
|2.73748 RSD
|25 MRO
|6.84371 RSD
|50 MRO
|13.6874 RSD
|100 MRO
|27.3748 RSD
|500 MRO
|136.874 RSD
|1,000 MRO
|273.748 RSD
|5,000 MRO
|1,368.74 RSD
|10,000 MRO
|2,737.48 RSD
1 MRO = 0 RSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.7857
|2.7857
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.7183
|2.7051
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.7618
|2.7479
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..More Serbian Dinar info
