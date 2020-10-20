1 MRO to PTE - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Portuguese Escudos

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.46892856 Portuguese Escudos

1 PTE = 2.13252 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

PTE replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Portuguese Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:37 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Portuguese Escudo

mro
MRO
pte
PTE
1 MRO0.468929 PTE
5 MRO2.34464 PTE
10 MRO4.68929 PTE
25 MRO11.7232 PTE
50 MRO23.4464 PTE
100 MRO46.8929 PTE
500 MRO234.464 PTE
1,000 MRO468.929 PTE
5,000 MRO2,344.64 PTE
10,000 MRO4,689.29 PTE

Convert Portuguese Escudo to Mauritanian Ouguiya

pte
PTE
mro
MRO
1 PTE2.13252 MRO
5 PTE10.6626 MRO
10 PTE21.3252 MRO
25 PTE53.313 MRO
50 PTE106.626 MRO
100 PTE213.252 MRO
500 PTE1,066.26 MRO
1,000 PTE2,132.52 MRO
5,000 PTE10,662.6 MRO
10,000 PTE21,325.2 MRO

MRO to PTE Chart

1 MRO = 0 PTE

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Portuguese Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

pte

PTE - Portuguese Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.

