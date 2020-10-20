1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0097261968 Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PGK = 102.815 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0097261968 Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PGK = 102.815 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
PGK
|1 MRO
|0.0097262 PGK
|5 MRO
|0.048631 PGK
|10 MRO
|0.097262 PGK
|25 MRO
|0.243155 PGK
|50 MRO
|0.48631 PGK
|100 MRO
|0.97262 PGK
|500 MRO
|4.8631 PGK
|1,000 MRO
|9.7262 PGK
|5,000 MRO
|48.631 PGK
|10,000 MRO
|97.262 PGK
1 MRO = 0 PGK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.098855
|0.098855
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.096643
|0.094150
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.097668
|0.096706
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.65%
|0.67%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.More Papua New Guinean Kina info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings