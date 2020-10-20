1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.00097091307 Omani Rials
1 OMR = 1,029.96 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.00097091307 Omani Rials
1 OMR = 1,029.96 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
OMR
|1 MRO
|0.000970913 OMR
|5 MRO
|0.00485457 OMR
|10 MRO
|0.00970913 OMR
|25 MRO
|0.0242728 OMR
|50 MRO
|0.0485457 OMR
|100 MRO
|0.0970913 OMR
|500 MRO
|0.485457 OMR
|1,000 MRO
|0.970913 OMR
|5,000 MRO
|4.85457 OMR
|10,000 MRO
|9.70913 OMR
1 MRO = 0 OMR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0098570
|0.0098570
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0096784
|0.0095802
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0097690
|0.0097227
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Omani Rial info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings