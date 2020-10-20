1 MRO to NLG - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Dutch Guilders

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0051539266 Dutch Guilders

1 NLG = 194.027 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

NLG replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:36 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Dutch Guilder

mro
MRO
nlg
NLG
1 MRO0.00515393 NLG
5 MRO0.0257696 NLG
10 MRO0.0515393 NLG
25 MRO0.128848 NLG
50 MRO0.257696 NLG
100 MRO0.515393 NLG
500 MRO2.57696 NLG
1,000 MRO5.15393 NLG
5,000 MRO25.7696 NLG
10,000 MRO51.5393 NLG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Mauritanian Ouguiya

nlg
NLG
mro
MRO
1 NLG194.027 MRO
5 NLG970.134 MRO
10 NLG1,940.27 MRO
25 NLG4,850.67 MRO
50 NLG9,701.34 MRO
100 NLG19,402.7 MRO
500 NLG97,013.4 MRO
1,000 NLG194,027 MRO
5,000 NLG970,134 MRO
10,000 NLG1,940,270 MRO

MRO to NLG Chart

1 MRO = 0 NLG

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

nlg

NLG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.

, ratings