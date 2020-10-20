1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
3.8562785 Nigerian Nairas
1 NGN = 0.259317 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
NGN
|1 MRO
|3.85628 NGN
|5 MRO
|19.2814 NGN
|10 MRO
|38.5628 NGN
|25 MRO
|96.407 NGN
|50 MRO
|192.814 NGN
|100 MRO
|385.628 NGN
|500 MRO
|1,928.14 NGN
|1,000 MRO
|3,856.28 NGN
|5,000 MRO
|19,281.4 NGN
|10,000 MRO
|38,562.8 NGN
1 MRO = 0 NGN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|38.955
|38.955
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|37.390
|27.053
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|38.144
|35.259
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.12%
|2.92%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.More Nigerian Naira info
