1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.046172174 Namibian Dollars

1 NAD = 21.6581 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Namibian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:36 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Namibian Dollar

mro
MRO
nad
NAD
1 MRO0.0461722 NAD
5 MRO0.230861 NAD
10 MRO0.461722 NAD
25 MRO1.1543 NAD
50 MRO2.30861 NAD
100 MRO4.61722 NAD
500 MRO23.0861 NAD
1,000 MRO46.1722 NAD
5,000 MRO230.861 NAD
10,000 MRO461.722 NAD

Convert Namibian Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

nad
NAD
mro
MRO
1 NAD21.6581 MRO
5 NAD108.29 MRO
10 NAD216.581 MRO
25 NAD541.452 MRO
50 NAD1,082.9 MRO
100 NAD2,165.81 MRO
500 NAD10,829 MRO
1,000 NAD21,658.1 MRO
5,000 NAD108,290 MRO
10,000 NAD216,581 MRO

MRO to NAD Chart

1 MRO = 0 NAD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Namibian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.485640.48845
Low
0.455190.45507
Average
0.466520.46853
Volatility
0.94%0.87%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

nad

NAD - Namibian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings