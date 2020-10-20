1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.11926839 Mauritian Rupees
1 MUR = 8.38445 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
MUR
|1 MRO
|0.119268 MUR
|5 MRO
|0.596342 MUR
|10 MRO
|1.19268 MUR
|25 MRO
|2.98171 MUR
|50 MRO
|5.96342 MUR
|100 MRO
|11.9268 MUR
|500 MRO
|59.6342 MUR
|1,000 MRO
|119.268 MUR
|5,000 MRO
|596.342 MUR
|10,000 MRO
|1,192.68 MUR
1 MRO = 0 MUR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.1964
|1.2022
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.1596
|1.1477
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.1836
|1.1715
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Mauritian Rupee info
