1 MRO to MTL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Maltese Liri

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0010041097 Maltese Liri

1 MTL = 995.907 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Maltese Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:35 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Maltese Lira

mro
MRO
mtl
MTL
1 MRO0.00100411 MTL
5 MRO0.00502055 MTL
10 MRO0.0100411 MTL
25 MRO0.0251027 MTL
50 MRO0.0502055 MTL
100 MRO0.100411 MTL
500 MRO0.502055 MTL
1,000 MRO1.00411 MTL
5,000 MRO5.02055 MTL
10,000 MRO10.0411 MTL

Convert Maltese Lira to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mtl
MTL
mro
MRO
1 MTL995.907 MRO
5 MTL4,979.54 MRO
10 MTL9,959.07 MRO
25 MTL24,897.7 MRO
50 MTL49,795.4 MRO
100 MTL99,590.7 MRO
500 MTL497,954 MRO
1,000 MTL995,907 MRO
5,000 MTL4,979,540 MRO
10,000 MTL9,959,070 MRO

MRO to MTL Chart

1 MRO = 0 MTL



1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Maltese Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

