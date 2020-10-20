1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.020339011 Macau Patacas
1 MOP = 49.1666 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
MOP
|1 MRO
|0.020339 MOP
|5 MRO
|0.101695 MOP
|10 MRO
|0.20339 MOP
|25 MRO
|0.508475 MOP
|50 MRO
|1.01695 MOP
|100 MRO
|2.0339 MOP
|500 MRO
|10.1695 MOP
|1,000 MRO
|20.339 MOP
|5,000 MRO
|101.695 MOP
|10,000 MRO
|203.39 MOP
1 MRO = 0 MOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20596
|0.20596
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20213
|0.20032
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.20413
|0.20336
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.More Macau Pataca info
