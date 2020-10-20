1 MRO to MGF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Malagasy Francs

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

56.299412 Malagasy Francs

1 MGF = 0.0177622 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malagasy Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:35 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malagasy Franc

mro
MRO
mgf
MGF
1 MRO56.2994 MGF
5 MRO281.497 MGF
10 MRO562.994 MGF
25 MRO1,407.49 MGF
50 MRO2,814.97 MGF
100 MRO5,629.94 MGF
500 MRO28,149.7 MGF
1,000 MRO56,299.4 MGF
5,000 MRO281,497 MGF
10,000 MRO562,994 MGF

Convert Malagasy Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mgf
MGF
mro
MRO
1 MGF0.0177622 MRO
5 MGF0.0888109 MRO
10 MGF0.177622 MRO
25 MGF0.444054 MRO
50 MGF0.888109 MRO
100 MGF1.77622 MRO
500 MGF8.88109 MRO
1,000 MGF17.7622 MRO
5,000 MGF88.8109 MRO
10,000 MGF177.622 MRO

MRO to MGF Chart

1 MRO = 0 MGF

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malagasy Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
116.51116.51
Low
112.64108.82
Average
113.63112.10
Volatility
0.67%0.61%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

