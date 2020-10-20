1 MRO to MDL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Moldovan Lei

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.045115711 Moldovan Lei

1 MDL = 22.1652 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Moldovan Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:35 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Moldovan Leu

mro
MRO
mdl
MDL
1 MRO0.0451157 MDL
5 MRO0.225579 MDL
10 MRO0.451157 MDL
25 MRO1.12789 MDL
50 MRO2.25579 MDL
100 MRO4.51157 MDL
500 MRO22.5579 MDL
1,000 MRO45.1157 MDL
5,000 MRO225.579 MDL
10,000 MRO451.157 MDL

Convert Moldovan Leu to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mdl
MDL
mro
MRO
1 MDL22.1652 MRO
5 MDL110.826 MRO
10 MDL221.652 MRO
25 MDL554.131 MRO
50 MDL1,108.26 MRO
100 MDL2,216.52 MRO
500 MDL11,082.6 MRO
1,000 MDL22,165.2 MRO
5,000 MDL110,826 MRO
10,000 MDL221,652 MRO

MRO to MDL Chart

1 MRO = 0 MDL

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Moldovan Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.454870.45487
Low
0.444140.43944
Average
0.451240.44779
Volatility
0.72%0.65%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

, ratings