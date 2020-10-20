1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000037494837556 Litecoin
1 LTC = 26,670.3 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
LTC
|1 MRO
|0.0000374948 LTC
|5 MRO
|0.000187474 LTC
|10 MRO
|0.000374948 LTC
|25 MRO
|0.000937371 LTC
|50 MRO
|0.00187474 LTC
|100 MRO
|0.00374948 LTC
|500 MRO
|0.0187474 LTC
|1,000 MRO
|0.0374948 LTC
|5,000 MRO
|0.187474 LTC
|10,000 MRO
|0.374948 LTC
1 MRO = 0 LTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00036527
|0.00036527
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00029600
|0.00024542
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00033172
|0.00030923
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.53%
|3.11%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litecoin exchange rate is the LTC to USD rate. The currency code for Litecoin is LTC. The currency symbol is Ł.More Litecoin info
