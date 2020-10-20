1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.04616875 Basotho Maloti
1 LSL = 21.6597 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
LSL
|1 MRO
|0.0461688 LSL
|5 MRO
|0.230844 LSL
|10 MRO
|0.461688 LSL
|25 MRO
|1.15422 LSL
|50 MRO
|2.30844 LSL
|100 MRO
|4.61688 LSL
|500 MRO
|23.0844 LSL
|1,000 MRO
|46.1688 LSL
|5,000 MRO
|230.844 LSL
|10,000 MRO
|461.688 LSL
1 MRO = 0 LSL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48564
|0.48845
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45519
|0.45507
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.46652
|0.46853
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.94%
|0.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.More Basotho Loti info
