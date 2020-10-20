1 MRO to LSL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Basotho Maloti

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.04616875 Basotho Maloti

1 LSL = 21.6597 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Basotho Loti conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:34 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Basotho Loti

mro
MRO
lsl
LSL
1 MRO0.0461688 LSL
5 MRO0.230844 LSL
10 MRO0.461688 LSL
25 MRO1.15422 LSL
50 MRO2.30844 LSL
100 MRO4.61688 LSL
500 MRO23.0844 LSL
1,000 MRO46.1688 LSL
5,000 MRO230.844 LSL
10,000 MRO461.688 LSL

Convert Basotho Loti to Mauritanian Ouguiya

lsl
LSL
mro
MRO
1 LSL21.6597 MRO
5 LSL108.298 MRO
10 LSL216.597 MRO
25 LSL541.492 MRO
50 LSL1,082.98 MRO
100 LSL2,165.97 MRO
500 LSL10,829.8 MRO
1,000 LSL21,659.7 MRO
5,000 LSL108,298 MRO
10,000 LSL216,597 MRO

MRO to LSL Chart

1 MRO = 0 LSL

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Basotho Loti stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.485640.48845
Low
0.455190.45507
Average
0.466520.46853
Volatility
0.94%0.87%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

lsl

LSL - Basotho Loti

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.

