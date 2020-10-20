1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0020778276 Caymanian Dollars
1 KYD = 481.272 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
KYD
|1 MRO
|0.00207783 KYD
|5 MRO
|0.0103891 KYD
|10 MRO
|0.0207783 KYD
|25 MRO
|0.0519457 KYD
|50 MRO
|0.103891 KYD
|100 MRO
|0.207783 KYD
|500 MRO
|1.03891 KYD
|1,000 MRO
|2.07783 KYD
|5,000 MRO
|10.3891 KYD
|10,000 MRO
|20.7783 KYD
1 MRO = 0 KYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.021015
|0.021015
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020608
|0.020410
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.020836
|0.020736
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.More Caymanian Dollar info
