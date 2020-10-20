1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.32514818 Kenyan Shillings
1 KES = 3.07552 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
KES
|1 MRO
|0.325148 KES
|5 MRO
|1.62574 KES
|10 MRO
|3.25148 KES
|25 MRO
|8.1287 KES
|50 MRO
|16.2574 KES
|100 MRO
|32.5148 KES
|500 MRO
|162.574 KES
|1,000 MRO
|325.148 KES
|5,000 MRO
|1,625.74 KES
|10,000 MRO
|3,251.48 KES
1 MRO = 0 KES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.3362
|3.4234
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.2390
|3.2367
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|3.2772
|3.3087
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.82%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.More Kenyan Shilling info
