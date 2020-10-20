1 MRO to JOD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Jordanian Dinars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0017920197 Jordanian Dinars

1 JOD = 558.030 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Jordanian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:28 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Jordanian Dinar

mro
MRO
jod
JOD
1 MRO0.00179202 JOD
5 MRO0.0089601 JOD
10 MRO0.0179202 JOD
25 MRO0.0448005 JOD
50 MRO0.089601 JOD
100 MRO0.179202 JOD
500 MRO0.89601 JOD
1,000 MRO1.79202 JOD
5,000 MRO8.9601 JOD
10,000 MRO17.9202 JOD

Convert Jordanian Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

jod
JOD
mro
MRO
1 JOD558.03 MRO
5 JOD2,790.15 MRO
10 JOD5,580.3 MRO
25 JOD13,950.7 MRO
50 JOD27,901.5 MRO
100 JOD55,803 MRO
500 JOD279,015 MRO
1,000 JOD558,030 MRO
5,000 JOD2,790,150 MRO
10,000 JOD5,580,300 MRO

MRO to JOD Chart

1 MRO = 0 JOD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Jordanian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0181540.018154
Low
0.0178190.017647
Average
0.0179910.017907
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

, ratings