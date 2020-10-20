1 MRO to ISK - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Icelandic Kronur

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.34902961 Icelandic Kronur

1 ISK = 2.86509 MRO

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Icelandic Krona conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:28 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Icelandic Krona

mro
MRO
isk
ISK
1 MRO0.34903 ISK
5 MRO1.74515 ISK
10 MRO3.4903 ISK
25 MRO8.72574 ISK
50 MRO17.4515 ISK
100 MRO34.903 ISK
500 MRO174.515 ISK
1,000 MRO349.03 ISK
5,000 MRO1,745.15 ISK
10,000 MRO3,490.3 ISK

Convert Icelandic Krona to Mauritanian Ouguiya

isk
ISK
mro
MRO
1 ISK2.86509 MRO
5 ISK14.3254 MRO
10 ISK28.6509 MRO
25 ISK71.6272 MRO
50 ISK143.254 MRO
100 ISK286.509 MRO
500 ISK1,432.54 MRO
1,000 ISK2,865.09 MRO
5,000 ISK14,325.4 MRO
10,000 ISK28,650.9 MRO

MRO to ISK Chart

1 MRO = 0 ISK

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Icelandic Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.54983.5760
Low
3.47063.4673
Average
3.52153.5165
Volatility
0.64%0.60%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
isk

ISK - Icelandic Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Icelandic Krona info

