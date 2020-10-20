1 MRO to IRR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Iranian Rials

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

107.13822 Iranian Rials

1 IRR = 0.00933374 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Iranian Rial conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:28 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Iranian Rial

mro
MRO
irr
IRR
1 MRO107.138 IRR
5 MRO535.691 IRR
10 MRO1,071.38 IRR
25 MRO2,678.46 IRR
50 MRO5,356.91 IRR
100 MRO10,713.8 IRR
500 MRO53,569.1 IRR
1,000 MRO107,138 IRR
5,000 MRO535,691 IRR
10,000 MRO1,071,380 IRR

Convert Iranian Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya

irr
IRR
mro
MRO
1 IRR0.00933374 MRO
5 IRR0.0466687 MRO
10 IRR0.0933374 MRO
25 IRR0.233343 MRO
50 IRR0.466687 MRO
100 IRR0.933374 MRO
500 IRR4.66687 MRO
1,000 IRR9.33374 MRO
5,000 IRR46.6687 MRO
10,000 IRR93.3374 MRO

MRO to IRR Chart

1 MRO = 0 IRR

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Iranian Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1,079.81,079.8
Low
1,055.61,040.1
Average
1,070.91,062.1
Volatility
0.66%0.69%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings