1 MRO to IMP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Isle of Man Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0019821776 Isle of Man Pounds

1 IMP = 504.496 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Isle of Man Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:33 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Isle of Man Pound

mro
MRO
imp
IMP
1 MRO0.00198218 IMP
5 MRO0.00991089 IMP
10 MRO0.0198218 IMP
25 MRO0.0495544 IMP
50 MRO0.0991089 IMP
100 MRO0.198218 IMP
500 MRO0.991089 IMP
1,000 MRO1.98218 IMP
5,000 MRO9.91089 IMP
10,000 MRO19.8218 IMP

Convert Isle of Man Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

imp
IMP
mro
MRO
1 IMP504.496 MRO
5 IMP2,522.48 MRO
10 IMP5,044.96 MRO
25 IMP12,612.4 MRO
50 IMP25,224.8 MRO
100 IMP50,449.6 MRO
500 IMP252,248 MRO
1,000 IMP504,496 MRO
5,000 IMP2,522,480 MRO
10,000 IMP5,044,960 MRO

MRO to IMP Chart

1 MRO = 0 IMP

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Isle of Man Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0201340.020456
Low
0.0197660.019754
Average
0.0199760.020013
Volatility
0.54%0.58%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

imp

IMP - Isle of Man Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pounds is IMP. The currency symbol is £.

