1 MRO to IEP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Irish Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0018419548 Irish Pounds

1 IEP = 542.901 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

IEP replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Irish Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:32 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Irish Pound

mro
MRO
iep
IEP
1 MRO0.00184195 IEP
5 MRO0.00920977 IEP
10 MRO0.0184195 IEP
25 MRO0.0460489 IEP
50 MRO0.0920977 IEP
100 MRO0.184195 IEP
500 MRO0.920977 IEP
1,000 MRO1.84195 IEP
5,000 MRO9.20977 IEP
10,000 MRO18.4195 IEP

Convert Irish Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

iep
IEP
mro
MRO
1 IEP542.901 MRO
5 IEP2,714.51 MRO
10 IEP5,429.01 MRO
25 IEP13,572.5 MRO
50 IEP27,145.1 MRO
100 IEP54,290.1 MRO
500 IEP271,451 MRO
1,000 IEP542,901 MRO
5,000 IEP2,714,510 MRO
10,000 IEP5,429,010 MRO

MRO to IEP Chart

1 MRO = 0 IEP

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Irish Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

iep

IEP - Irish Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.

, ratings