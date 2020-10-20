1 MRO to GHS - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Ghanaian Cedis

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.038885069 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHS = 25.7168 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:32 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ghanaian Cedi

mro
MRO
ghs
GHS
1 MRO0.0388851 GHS
5 MRO0.194425 GHS
10 MRO0.388851 GHS
25 MRO0.972127 GHS
50 MRO1.94425 GHS
100 MRO3.88851 GHS
500 MRO19.4425 GHS
1,000 MRO38.8851 GHS
5,000 MRO194.425 GHS
10,000 MRO388.851 GHS

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ghs
GHS
mro
MRO
1 GHS25.7168 MRO
5 GHS128.584 MRO
10 GHS257.168 MRO
25 GHS642.92 MRO
50 GHS1,285.84 MRO
100 GHS2,571.68 MRO
500 GHS12,858.4 MRO
1,000 GHS25,716.8 MRO
5,000 GHS128,584 MRO
10,000 GHS257,168 MRO

MRO to GHS Chart

1 MRO = 0 GHS

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.388170.38817
Low
0.374910.33415
Average
0.382000.35992
Volatility
0.53%0.70%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ghs

GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.

