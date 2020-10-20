1 MRO to GGP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Guernsey Pounds

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0019818768 Guernsey Pounds

1 GGP = 504.572 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guernsey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:31 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guernsey Pound

mro
MRO
ggp
GGP
1 MRO0.00198188 GGP
5 MRO0.00990938 GGP
10 MRO0.0198188 GGP
25 MRO0.0495469 GGP
50 MRO0.0990938 GGP
100 MRO0.198188 GGP
500 MRO0.990938 GGP
1,000 MRO1.98188 GGP
5,000 MRO9.90938 GGP
10,000 MRO19.8188 GGP

Convert Guernsey Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ggp
GGP
mro
MRO
1 GGP504.572 MRO
5 GGP2,522.86 MRO
10 GGP5,045.72 MRO
25 GGP12,614.3 MRO
50 GGP25,228.6 MRO
100 GGP50,457.2 MRO
500 GGP252,286 MRO
1,000 GGP504,572 MRO
5,000 GGP2,522,860 MRO
10,000 GGP5,045,720 MRO

MRO to GGP Chart

1 MRO = 0 GGP

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guernsey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0201340.020456
Low
0.0197660.019754
Average
0.0199760.020013
Volatility
0.54%0.58%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
ggp

GGP - Guernsey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.

More Guernsey Pound info

