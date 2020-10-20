1 MRO to FRF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to French Francs

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.015341573 French Francs

1 FRF = 65.1824 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

FRF replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to French Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:31 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to French Franc

mro
MRO
frf
FRF
1 MRO0.0153416 FRF
5 MRO0.0767079 FRF
10 MRO0.153416 FRF
25 MRO0.383539 FRF
50 MRO0.767079 FRF
100 MRO1.53416 FRF
500 MRO7.67079 FRF
1,000 MRO15.3416 FRF
5,000 MRO76.7079 FRF
10,000 MRO153.416 FRF

Convert French Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

frf
FRF
mro
MRO
1 FRF65.1824 MRO
5 FRF325.912 MRO
10 FRF651.824 MRO
25 FRF1,629.56 MRO
50 FRF3,259.12 MRO
100 FRF6,518.24 MRO
500 FRF32,591.2 MRO
1,000 FRF65,182.4 MRO
5,000 FRF325,912 MRO
10,000 FRF651,824 MRO

MRO to FRF Chart

1 MRO = 0 FRF

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to French Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

frf

FRF - French Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.

