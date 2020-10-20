1 MRO to FIM - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Finnish Markkaa

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.013905919 Finnish Markkaa

1 FIM = 71.9118 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

FIM replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Finnish Markka conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:31 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Finnish Markka

mro
MRO
fim
FIM
1 MRO0.0139059 FIM
5 MRO0.0695296 FIM
10 MRO0.139059 FIM
25 MRO0.347648 FIM
50 MRO0.695296 FIM
100 MRO1.39059 FIM
500 MRO6.95296 FIM
1,000 MRO13.9059 FIM
5,000 MRO69.5296 FIM
10,000 MRO139.059 FIM

Convert Finnish Markka to Mauritanian Ouguiya

fim
FIM
mro
MRO
1 FIM71.9118 MRO
5 FIM359.559 MRO
10 FIM719.118 MRO
25 FIM1,797.8 MRO
50 FIM3,595.59 MRO
100 FIM7,191.18 MRO
500 FIM35,955.9 MRO
1,000 FIM71,911.8 MRO
5,000 FIM359,559 MRO
10,000 FIM719,118 MRO

MRO to FIM Chart

1 MRO = 0 FIM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Finnish Markka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

fim

FIM - Finnish Markka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.

