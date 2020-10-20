1 MRO to ETB - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Ethiopian Birrs

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.14582233 Ethiopian Birrs

1 ETB = 6.85766 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ethiopian Birr conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:31 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ethiopian Birr

1 MRO0.145822 ETB
5 MRO0.729112 ETB
10 MRO1.45822 ETB
25 MRO3.64556 ETB
50 MRO7.29112 ETB
100 MRO14.5822 ETB
500 MRO72.9112 ETB
1,000 MRO145.822 ETB
5,000 MRO729.112 ETB
10,000 MRO1,458.22 ETB

Convert Ethiopian Birr to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 ETB6.85766 MRO
5 ETB34.2883 MRO
10 ETB68.5766 MRO
25 ETB171.442 MRO
50 ETB342.883 MRO
100 ETB685.766 MRO
500 ETB3,428.83 MRO
1,000 ETB6,857.66 MRO
5,000 ETB34,288.3 MRO
10,000 ETB68,576.6 MRO

MRO to ETB Chart

1 MRO = 0 ETB

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ethiopian Birr stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.47161.4716
Low
1.45041.4160
Average
1.46001.4467
Volatility
0.51%0.53%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ETB - Ethiopian Birr

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.

, ratings