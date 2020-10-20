1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.037921042 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 26.3706 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.037921042 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 26.3706 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
ERN
|1 MRO
|0.037921 ERN
|5 MRO
|0.189605 ERN
|10 MRO
|0.37921 ERN
|25 MRO
|0.948026 ERN
|50 MRO
|1.89605 ERN
|100 MRO
|3.7921 ERN
|500 MRO
|18.9605 ERN
|1,000 MRO
|37.921 ERN
|5,000 MRO
|189.605 ERN
|10,000 MRO
|379.21 ERN
1 MRO = 0 ERN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38407
|0.38407
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37698
|0.37335
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.38064
|0.37886
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.More Eritrean Nakfa info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings