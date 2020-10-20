1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.017426747 Danish Kroner
1 DKK = 57.3831 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
DKK
|1 MRO
|0.0174267 DKK
|5 MRO
|0.0871337 DKK
|10 MRO
|0.174267 DKK
|25 MRO
|0.435669 DKK
|50 MRO
|0.871337 DKK
|100 MRO
|1.74267 DKK
|500 MRO
|8.71337 DKK
|1,000 MRO
|17.4267 DKK
|5,000 MRO
|87.1337 DKK
|10,000 MRO
|174.267 DKK
1 MRO = 0 DKK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17758
|0.17758
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17315
|0.17223
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.17602
|0.17505
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.More Danish Krone info
