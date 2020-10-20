1 MRO to DKK - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Danish Kroner

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.017426747 Danish Kroner

1 DKK = 57.3831 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Danish Krone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:26 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Danish Krone

mro
MRO
dkk
DKK
1 MRO0.0174267 DKK
5 MRO0.0871337 DKK
10 MRO0.174267 DKK
25 MRO0.435669 DKK
50 MRO0.871337 DKK
100 MRO1.74267 DKK
500 MRO8.71337 DKK
1,000 MRO17.4267 DKK
5,000 MRO87.1337 DKK
10,000 MRO174.267 DKK

Convert Danish Krone to Mauritanian Ouguiya

dkk
DKK
mro
MRO
1 DKK57.3831 MRO
5 DKK286.915 MRO
10 DKK573.831 MRO
25 DKK1,434.58 MRO
50 DKK2,869.15 MRO
100 DKK5,738.31 MRO
500 DKK28,691.5 MRO
1,000 DKK57,383.1 MRO
5,000 DKK286,915 MRO
10,000 DKK573,831 MRO

MRO to DKK Chart

1 MRO = 0 DKK

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Danish Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.177580.17758
Low
0.173150.17223
Average
0.176020.17505
Volatility
0.53%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
dkk

DKK - Danish Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Danish Krone info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings