1 MRO to CYP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Cypriot Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0013686437 Cypriot Pounds

1 CYP = 730.650 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

CYP replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cypriot Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:30 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cypriot Pound

mro
MRO
cyp
CYP
1 MRO0.00136864 CYP
5 MRO0.00684322 CYP
10 MRO0.0136864 CYP
25 MRO0.0342161 CYP
50 MRO0.0684322 CYP
100 MRO0.136864 CYP
500 MRO0.684322 CYP
1,000 MRO1.36864 CYP
5,000 MRO6.84322 CYP
10,000 MRO13.6864 CYP

Convert Cypriot Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

cyp
CYP
mro
MRO
1 CYP730.65 MRO
5 CYP3,653.25 MRO
10 CYP7,306.5 MRO
25 CYP18,266.3 MRO
50 CYP36,532.5 MRO
100 CYP73,065 MRO
500 CYP365,325 MRO
1,000 CYP730,650 MRO
5,000 CYP3,653,250 MRO
10,000 CYP7,306,500 MRO

MRO to CYP Chart

1 MRO = 0 CYP

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cypriot Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

