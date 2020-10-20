1 MRO to CVE - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Cape Verdean Escudos

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.25786272 Cape Verdean Escudos

1 CVE = 3.87803 MRO

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cape Verdean Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:30 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cape Verdean Escudo

mro
MRO
cve
CVE
1 MRO0.257863 CVE
5 MRO1.28931 CVE
10 MRO2.57863 CVE
25 MRO6.44657 CVE
50 MRO12.8931 CVE
100 MRO25.7863 CVE
500 MRO128.931 CVE
1,000 MRO257.863 CVE
5,000 MRO1,289.31 CVE
10,000 MRO2,578.63 CVE

Convert Cape Verdean Escudo to Mauritanian Ouguiya

cve
CVE
mro
MRO
1 CVE3.87803 MRO
5 CVE19.3902 MRO
10 CVE38.7803 MRO
25 CVE96.9508 MRO
50 CVE193.902 MRO
100 CVE387.803 MRO
500 CVE1,939.02 MRO
1,000 CVE3,878.03 MRO
5,000 CVE19,390.2 MRO
10,000 CVE38,780.3 MRO

MRO to CVE Chart

1 MRO = 0 CVE

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cape Verdean Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.62532.6253
Low
2.55992.5433
Average
2.60162.5871
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

cve

CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.

