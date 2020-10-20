1 MRO to CUP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Cuban Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.060470992 Cuban Pesos

1 CUP = 16.5369 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cuban Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:25 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cuban Peso

mro
MRO
cup
CUP
1 MRO0.060471 CUP
5 MRO0.302355 CUP
10 MRO0.60471 CUP
25 MRO1.51177 CUP
50 MRO3.02355 CUP
100 MRO6.0471 CUP
500 MRO30.2355 CUP
1,000 MRO60.471 CUP
5,000 MRO302.355 CUP
10,000 MRO604.71 CUP

Convert Cuban Peso to Mauritanian Ouguiya

cup
CUP
mro
MRO
1 CUP16.5369 MRO
5 CUP82.6843 MRO
10 CUP165.369 MRO
25 CUP413.421 MRO
50 CUP826.843 MRO
100 CUP1,653.69 MRO
500 CUP8,268.43 MRO
1,000 CUP16,536.9 MRO
5,000 CUP82,684.3 MRO
10,000 CUP165,369 MRO

MRO to CUP Chart

1 MRO = 0 CUP

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cuban Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.614110.61411
Low
0.601040.59475
Average
0.608300.60552
Volatility
0.61%0.60%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
cup

CUP - Cuban Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.

More Cuban Peso info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings