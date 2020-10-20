1 MRO to CUC - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Cuban Convertible Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0025280694 Cuban Convertible Pesos

1 CUC = 395.559 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cuban Convertible Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:30 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cuban Convertible Peso

mro
MRO
cuc
CUC
1 MRO0.00252807 CUC
5 MRO0.0126403 CUC
10 MRO0.0252807 CUC
25 MRO0.0632017 CUC
50 MRO0.126403 CUC
100 MRO0.252807 CUC
500 MRO1.26403 CUC
1,000 MRO2.52807 CUC
5,000 MRO12.6403 CUC
10,000 MRO25.2807 CUC

Convert Cuban Convertible Peso to Mauritanian Ouguiya

cuc
CUC
mro
MRO
1 CUC395.559 MRO
5 CUC1,977.79 MRO
10 CUC3,955.59 MRO
25 CUC9,888.97 MRO
50 CUC19,777.9 MRO
100 CUC39,555.9 MRO
500 CUC197,779 MRO
1,000 CUC395,559 MRO
5,000 CUC1,977,790 MRO
10,000 CUC3,955,590 MRO

MRO to CUC Chart

1 MRO = 0 CUC

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Cuban Convertible Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0256040.025604
Low
0.0251320.024890
Average
0.0253760.025257
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

cuc

CUC - Cuban Convertible Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings