1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

1.330212 Costa Rican Colones

1 CRC = 0.751760 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Costa Rican Colon conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:25 UTC

1 MRO1.33021 CRC
5 MRO6.65106 CRC
10 MRO13.3021 CRC
25 MRO33.2553 CRC
50 MRO66.5106 CRC
100 MRO133.021 CRC
500 MRO665.106 CRC
1,000 MRO1,330.21 CRC
5,000 MRO6,651.06 CRC
10,000 MRO13,302.1 CRC

1 CRC0.75176 MRO
5 CRC3.7588 MRO
10 CRC7.5176 MRO
25 CRC18.794 MRO
50 CRC37.588 MRO
100 CRC75.176 MRO
500 CRC375.88 MRO
1,000 CRC751.76 MRO
5,000 CRC3,758.8 MRO
10,000 CRC7,517.6 MRO

1 MRO = 0 CRC

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Costa Rican Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
13.58013.580
Low
13.03812.479
Average
13.31912.984
Volatility
1.06%0.83%

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

CRC - Costa Rican Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.

