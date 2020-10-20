1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0051187182 Belizean Dollars
1 BZD = 195.361 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
BZD
|1 MRO
|0.00511872 BZD
|5 MRO
|0.0255936 BZD
|10 MRO
|0.0511872 BZD
|25 MRO
|0.127968 BZD
|50 MRO
|0.255936 BZD
|100 MRO
|0.511872 BZD
|500 MRO
|2.55936 BZD
|1,000 MRO
|5.11872 BZD
|5,000 MRO
|25.5936 BZD
|10,000 MRO
|51.1872 BZD
1 MRO = 0 BZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.051778
|0.051778
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.050649
|0.050159
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.051310
|0.051046
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.66%
|0.62%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.More Belizean Dollar info
