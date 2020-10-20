1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0082687136 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYN = 120.938 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0082687136 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYN = 120.938 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
BYN
|1 MRO
|0.00826871 BYN
|5 MRO
|0.0413436 BYN
|10 MRO
|0.0826871 BYN
|25 MRO
|0.206718 BYN
|50 MRO
|0.413436 BYN
|100 MRO
|0.826871 BYN
|500 MRO
|4.13436 BYN
|1,000 MRO
|8.26871 BYN
|5,000 MRO
|41.3436 BYN
|10,000 MRO
|82.6871 BYN
1 MRO = 0 BYN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.083765
|0.083765
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.082307
|0.081433
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.083007
|0.082612
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.46%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.More Belarusian Ruble info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings