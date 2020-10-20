1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.034399698 Botswana Pule
1 BWP = 29.0700 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.034399698 Botswana Pule
1 BWP = 29.0700 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
BWP
|1 MRO
|0.0343997 BWP
|5 MRO
|0.171998 BWP
|10 MRO
|0.343997 BWP
|25 MRO
|0.859992 BWP
|50 MRO
|1.71998 BWP
|100 MRO
|3.43997 BWP
|500 MRO
|17.1998 BWP
|1,000 MRO
|34.3997 BWP
|5,000 MRO
|171.998 BWP
|10,000 MRO
|343.997 BWP
1 MRO = 0 BWP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35087
|0.35246
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34054
|0.33873
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.34536
|0.34474
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.63%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.More Botswana Pula info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings