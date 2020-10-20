1 MRO to BTN - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Bhutanese Ngultrums

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.21113192 Bhutanese Ngultrums

1 BTN = 4.73638 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bhutanese Ngultrum conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:29 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bhutanese Ngultrum

mro
MRO
btn
BTN
1 MRO0.211132 BTN
5 MRO1.05566 BTN
10 MRO2.11132 BTN
25 MRO5.2783 BTN
50 MRO10.5566 BTN
100 MRO21.1132 BTN
500 MRO105.566 BTN
1,000 MRO211.132 BTN
5,000 MRO1,055.66 BTN
10,000 MRO2,111.32 BTN

Convert Bhutanese Ngultrum to Mauritanian Ouguiya

btn
BTN
mro
MRO
1 BTN4.73638 MRO
5 BTN23.6819 MRO
10 BTN47.3638 MRO
25 BTN118.409 MRO
50 BTN236.819 MRO
100 BTN473.638 MRO
500 BTN2,368.19 MRO
1,000 BTN4,736.38 MRO
5,000 BTN23,681.9 MRO
10,000 BTN47,363.8 MRO

MRO to BTN Chart

1 MRO = 0 BTN

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bhutanese Ngultrum stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.13722.1372
Low
2.09512.0754
Average
2.11842.1068
Volatility
0.50%0.50%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
btn

BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..

More Bhutanese Ngultrum info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings