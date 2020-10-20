1 MRO to BOB - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Bolivian Bolivianos

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.01744522 Bolivian Bolivianos

1 BOB = 57.3223 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

1 MRO0.0174452 BOB
5 MRO0.0872261 BOB
10 MRO0.174452 BOB
25 MRO0.436131 BOB
50 MRO0.872261 BOB
100 MRO1.74452 BOB
500 MRO8.72261 BOB
1,000 MRO17.4452 BOB
5,000 MRO87.2261 BOB
10,000 MRO174.452 BOB

1 BOB57.3223 MRO
5 BOB286.611 MRO
10 BOB573.223 MRO
25 BOB1,433.06 MRO
50 BOB2,866.11 MRO
100 BOB5,732.23 MRO
500 BOB28,661.1 MRO
1,000 BOB57,322.3 MRO
5,000 BOB286,611 MRO
10,000 BOB573,223 MRO

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.176800.17680
Low
0.174290.17199
Average
0.175300.17457
Volatility
0.42%0.44%

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

BOB - Bolivian Bolíviano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.

