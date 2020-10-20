1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0034182594 Bruneian Dollars
1 BND = 292.547 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
BND
|1 MRO
|0.00341826 BND
|5 MRO
|0.0170913 BND
|10 MRO
|0.0341826 BND
|25 MRO
|0.0854565 BND
|50 MRO
|0.170913 BND
|100 MRO
|0.341826 BND
|500 MRO
|1.70913 BND
|1,000 MRO
|3.41826 BND
|5,000 MRO
|17.0913 BND
|10,000 MRO
|34.1826 BND
1 MRO = 0 BND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034588
|0.034588
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034067
|0.033687
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.034332
|0.034191
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.More Bruneian Dollar info
