1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0025274097 Bermudian Dollars
1 BMD = 395.662 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
BMD
|1 MRO
|0.00252741 BMD
|5 MRO
|0.012637 BMD
|10 MRO
|0.0252741 BMD
|25 MRO
|0.0631852 BMD
|50 MRO
|0.12637 BMD
|100 MRO
|0.252741 BMD
|500 MRO
|1.2637 BMD
|1,000 MRO
|2.52741 BMD
|5,000 MRO
|12.637 BMD
|10,000 MRO
|25.2741 BMD
1 MRO = 0 BMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025604
|0.025604
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025132
|0.024890
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.025376
|0.025257
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.More Bermudian Dollar info
