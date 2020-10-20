1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.29705317 Bangladeshi Takas
1 BDT = 3.36640 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.29705317 Bangladeshi Takas
1 BDT = 3.36640 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
BDT
|1 MRO
|0.297053 BDT
|5 MRO
|1.48527 BDT
|10 MRO
|2.97053 BDT
|25 MRO
|7.42633 BDT
|50 MRO
|14.8527 BDT
|100 MRO
|29.7053 BDT
|500 MRO
|148.527 BDT
|1,000 MRO
|297.053 BDT
|5,000 MRO
|1,485.27 BDT
|10,000 MRO
|2,970.53 BDT
1 MRO = 0 BDT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.0048
|3.0048
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.9557
|2.7331
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.9818
|2.8912
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45%
|0.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.More Bangladeshi Taka info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings