1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.29705317 Bangladeshi Takas

1 BDT = 3.36640 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bangladeshi Taka conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:24 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bangladeshi Taka

mro
MRO
bdt
BDT
1 MRO0.297053 BDT
5 MRO1.48527 BDT
10 MRO2.97053 BDT
25 MRO7.42633 BDT
50 MRO14.8527 BDT
100 MRO29.7053 BDT
500 MRO148.527 BDT
1,000 MRO297.053 BDT
5,000 MRO1,485.27 BDT
10,000 MRO2,970.53 BDT

Convert Bangladeshi Taka to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bdt
BDT
mro
MRO
1 BDT3.3664 MRO
5 BDT16.832 MRO
10 BDT33.664 MRO
25 BDT84.16 MRO
50 BDT168.32 MRO
100 BDT336.64 MRO
500 BDT1,683.2 MRO
1,000 BDT3,366.4 MRO
5,000 BDT16,832 MRO
10,000 BDT33,664 MRO

MRO to BDT Chart

1 MRO = 0 BDT

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bangladeshi Taka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.00483.0048
Low
2.95572.7331
Average
2.98182.8912
Volatility
0.45%0.79%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

bdt

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

